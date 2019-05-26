Share:

LOS ANGELES-Megan McKenna is hoping to get collaboration with Kacey Musgraves on her next record. The 26-year-old country singer has opened up about when she saw the Grammy-award winning songstress during her ‘Oh, What A World: Tour’ last year - which was in support of her fourth studio album ‘Golden Hour’ - and revealed that she would love to feature Musgraves on her next project because she has been a huge fan of hers ‘’for years’’. Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Megan said: ‘’[ My dream collaboration would be] Kacey Musgraves. I’ve listened to her for years and finally got to see her perform live at Wembley last year and got to meet her too!’’