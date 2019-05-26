Share:

Global warming usually seems to happen far away, but one catastrophic effect of climate change is underway right now in the Rocky Mountains.

Glaciers are the most important natural sites in today’s world. Glaciers play a key role in balancing life on the earth; they provide us with life-sustaining fresh water. But due to climate change, many Glaciers are melting tipping the balance of life on Earth as we know it. The melting of Glaciers affects all life on Earth.

What is the state doing about protecting the environment?

IMRAN RASHEED,

Baluchistan, May 9.