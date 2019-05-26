Share:

ISLAMABAD - The production of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country declined by 6.78% during July-April (2018-19) over same period of previous year.

According to latest data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), the motorbikes’ production decreased from 1.6 million units in July-April 2017-18 to 1.494 million units in first 10 months of current fiscal year. On yearly basis, the production of motorbikes also fell to 151,873 units in April 2019 from 178,488 units in same month of the preceding year, thus posting a decline of 14.9%.

According to details, the production of Honda two-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 2.6% as it fell to 929,154 units in July-April 2018-19 against the production of 954,072 units in same period of previous year. On year-on-year basis, production of Honda bikes also decreased by 13.21% to 100,652 units in April this year from 115,972 units in same month last year. Production of Suzuki bikes however increased by 12.11% to 20,169 units from 18,461 units while production of DYL bikes fell sharply to 3,239 units in July-April (2018-19) from 5,124 units in previous year.

The production of Qingqi three-wheelers also witnessed a decline of 15,9% as it fell from 22,440 units in 10 months of previous fiscal year against the production of 18,862 units this year. Likewise, production of Sazgar three-wheelers also went down to 14,096 units this year from 18,740 units during the corresponding period of last year, posting a decline of 24.78%.

On year on year basis, the production of petroleum products witnessed negative growth of 9.65 in March 2019 compared to the corresponding month of last year. The items that contributed in negative growth included jet fuel oil, kerosene oil, motor spirits, high speed diesel, furnace oiln jute batching and petroleum products.

The items that witnessed positive growth included diesel oil, lubricating oil. And LPG.

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production has witnessed a decline of 2.93 percent during first three quarters of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 145.49 points during July-March (2018-19) against 149.89 points during July-Marc (2017-18), showing a negative growth of 2.93 percent, according to the data.

On yearly basis, the industrial growth also decreased by 10.63 percent in March 2019 as compared to same month of last year, whereas on monthly basis, the industrial growth witnessed increase of 1.81 percent in March 2019 when compared to growth during February 2019, the PBS data revealed.