KHAIRPUR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on late Saturday night arrested Abdul Hameed Sheikh, owner of a flour mill here in Khairpur over allegations of misappropriating wheat worth of crores of rupees.

According to NAB sources, the arrest took place during Anti-graft body’s raid at a local flour mill located in Gambat district. NAB team, after apprehending the mill owner took him in its custody and left for Sukkur.