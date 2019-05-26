Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi asked the persons cheated by Mian Waseem alias Lucky Ali and others to submit their complaints/compensation claims by June 14. According to an announcement of NAB Rawalpindi, the bureau was conducting investigations against Lucky Ali and others on the allegations of receiving money from the people by promising to develop 13 housing schemes, National House Building and Road Development Corporation, Central Department Promotion Programme, Rawalpindi Housing and Industrial Development Corporation, Pakistan Private Sector Small Industries Development Corporation, National Garden, Defence Valley Dhamyal Road, National Town Girja Road, New Islamabad City, Defence Avenue, Sir Syed Town Dhamyal Road, Dhamyal City, Sir Syed Garden and National Valley. The applications of complaints and compensation claims could be submitted to Investigation Officer, (IW-III), NAB, Rawalpindi, Civic Centre, G-6, Melody, Islamabad during office hours. Further details could be collected by dialling phone 051-9222039 or 051-9224279.

The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts of the looted money, affidavit should be submitted to Director General, NAB, Rawalpindi during office hours.