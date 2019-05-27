A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists, who raided Makki Garh Post in Shawal Valley of North Waziristan on Monday.

According to the sources, Pakistan Army troops effectively repulsed the attempt.

On the other hand, during patrolling in Boya area where yesterday an Army post was attacked by a group, five dead bodies with bullet wounds have been found from a nullah.

Approximately 1.5 kilometres away from Kharqamar post. Identification of dead bodies is in process.