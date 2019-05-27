Share:

LAHORE - Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a teenage boy and wounded another in a brazen gun attack near Queen Mary’s College in Qila Gujjar Singh police precincts on Sunday.

The attackers fled on their motorcycle instantly. Police identified the deceased as 18-year-old Usama, a local resident. Usama along with his friends was going to see motorcycle-race on Allama Iqbal Road in Garhi Shahu when four gunmen stopped them near the college. The motorcyclists took out pistols and opened straight fire on Usama and his friends. As a result, Usama died on the spot. His friend also sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The police registered a murder case against unidentified gunmen and launched the investigation with no arrest made so far.

A relative of the victim told the police two youngsters, Arqam and Phool Butt, carried out the gun attack over some personal grudge. Further investigation was under way.

WOMAN DIES AFTER CONSUMING PILLS

A mother of five died under mysterious circumstances at her home in Manawan early Sunday.

The deceased was identified by police as 35-year-old Shahida, a resident of Jandiyala village.

A relative of the deceased told the police that Shahida was suffering from asthma. He said the mother of five children mistakenly consumed some pills. As her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to hospital where she died later. The police were investigating the death.

MAN FOUND HANGED AT HOME

A 22-year-old man was found hanged at his home in Gowalmandi on early Sunday. The police shifted the body to Mayo Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.