RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police in their efforts to implement the pillion riding ban imposed by Punjab government impounded over 300 motorcycles in different police stations and issued tickets to 2,130 violators.

According to a CTP spokesman, the pillion riding ban was imposed for bikers on May 21 in Rawalpindi district for two weeks.

In order to curtail rising street crimes in Rawalpindi, the government had banned pillion riding from 7 pm to 7 am and the decision was taken in line with recommendations sent by the Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Ali Randhawa.

Meanwhile, Westridge, Naseerabad, Civil Line, Morgah, Taxila, Wah Cantt and other police stations also registered as many as 58 FIRs against those violated the ban.