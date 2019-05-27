Share:

LAHORE - Profiteers continued selling fruits and vegetables on higher rates even after the district administration imposed fine of hundreds of thousands of rupees and arrested dozens of them. Citizens on Sunday expressed their disappointment with the government’s inability to control high prices of essential commodities at the open markets.

Shopkeepers sold fruits and vegetables at 10 to 20 percent higher than the fixed prices and did not follow the official rate lists in the city.

The Nation talked to a number of citizens in Johar Town, Shadman, Ichra, Samanabad, Iqbal Town, Gulberg and Harbanshpura on availability of fruits and vegetables at official rates.

Contrary to claims of the district administration, profiteers sold fruits and vegetables on inflated prices.

According to buyers, prices of potatoes, tomatoes and onion have increased almost 10 to 20 percent.

Bilal Ahmed, a resident of Johar Town, said that these shopkeepers and stall owners had been selling fruits on higher prices and did not bother to consider the official rate lists. “Yesterday, I bought apples at Rs220 per kg from my area when it was clearly mentioned in the rate list that apples should be sold for Rs172 to Rs 178 per kg.”

Tabassum from Wahdat Colony said that potatoes were available for Rs40 per kg in the market but the actual price fixed was Rs25 to Rs28 per kg. “It’s all in the rate lists but nobody bothers to follow it and it’s a clear violation of the government orders.”

Qasim from Gulberg questioned government’s tall claims of controlling the prices of fruits and vegetables. He said that people wanted to see change, but unfortunately they were not seeing government’s writ anywhere. Banana was available at Rs140 per dozen instead of fixed price of Rs114 to Rs 110 per dozen. Mango Sindhri was available at the local market at Rs170 instead of fixed price of Rs160 to Rs154 per kg as per the rate list.

On the other hand, Utility Stores in the city controlled by the federal government, failed to supply flour on subsidized rates to citizens. The citizens were disappointed at unavailability of flour at utility stores.

Price control magistrates imposed Rs620,500 fine on shopkeepers last one week for selling essential commodities on inflated prices in the local market. At least 200 people were arrested and 45 were sent to jail.

The Lahore deputy commissioner said hoarders would not be allowed to hoard the essential commodities and operations against the profiteers would be continued. She said there were 901 complaints registered with Chief Minister Complaint Centre Price Control of which 545 have been addressed. She said that city’s Ramazan bazaars would be turned into the Eid Bazaars where bangles and Eid related things will be available from May 27 (today).