ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Post had increased its revenue by Rs6 billion within a year.

Its revenue has increased from Rs8 billion to Rs14 billion, he said. Similarly, other public sector organizations would also become profitable, he has said. The minister said the Pakistan Post would soon bring revolutionary changes in the Logistic Cell sector. Through E-Commerce, some 46,000 parcels had been transported to their destination, he added. The Pakistan Post , he said, asked the Pakistan Railways to give it one more carriage as its business had been increase from the past.

Murad Saeed said the Pakistan Post was soon going to launch a project “Made in Pakistan Products” throughout the world.

He said, “I feel happy to see that Pakistan Post as an important department of the country is flourishing.”

He said the public money had to spend on the public departments facing downfall instead on education and health sectors.