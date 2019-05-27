Share:

PML-N has decided to observe Youm e Takbeer with full enthusiasm and fervour on Tuesday.

Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz will chair the event in Lahore while party president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other leaders including Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Rana Tanvir Hussain will participate in the central event to be held at Peshawar.

According to reports yesterday PML-N had organized a consultative meeting in Parliament house and decided to observe Youm e Takberr with full enthusiasm here on Tuesday.

It was decided in the meeting that resolution would be tabled in national Assembly and tributes will be paid to Nawaz Sharif. Members of the National Assembly will express their views about Youm-e-Takbir. Later PML-N national assembly members will leave for Lahore and Peshawar to attend the events.

In Lahore main event will be organized in Model Town under the administration of PML (N) Vice president Maryam Nawaaz, Hamza Shahbaz and PML(N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah while in Peshawar including president PML(N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanveer and other members will attend the events.