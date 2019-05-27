Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that a public-private partnership authority is being established in the province to ensure participation of private sector in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and speedy construction of housing units. Presiding over a departmental meeting, he said that Punjab government, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is undertaking effective measures to ensure private sector’s participation in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Bylaws of LDA, Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and other institutions are being amended for providing relief to builders and developers. The minister said that construction of 2.5 million housing units under this scheme is not possible without active participation of private sector. He said that builders and developers would be provided all-out cooperation by Punjab government to achieve this target. He reiterated his resolve that incentives would be provided to builders and developers in this regard. He maintained that process of initiation of housing projects under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would be made transparent in consultation with private sector and quality of these housing units would also be ensured.