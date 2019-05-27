Share:

PESHAWAR/Rawalpindi - A group, led by PTM leaders and lawmakers Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir, assaulted Kharqamar checkpost, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning, causing injuries to five soldiers of Pakistan Army.

According to a statement issued in Rawalpindi by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aim of the attack at the checkpost was to exert pressure for release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator, arrested the other day.

“Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post,” the ISPR said.

“Due to firing of the group five Army soldiers got injured. In exchange of fire three individuals who attacked the post lost their lives and 10 got injured. All injured evacuated to Army Hospital for treatment,” the ISPR added.

The ISPR also said that Ali Wazir along with eight individuals was arrested, while Mohsin Javed was at large after inciting the crowd.

Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Sunday that no one would be allowed to undo the gains of decades’ long national struggle and sacrifices, especially of brave Pakistani tribals.

“NWTD (North Waziristan tribal district) incident. Innocent PTM supporters/workers need care. Only few are inciting and using them against state institutions for vested agenda,” the DG ISPR said on his official twitter handle.

On May 24 last, there was a clearance operation in general area Doga, northeast of Maidan as rear area sanitisation. Troops deployed on one of the blocking posts received fire from village Doga. One soldier received bullet injury in his stomach. Two suspects were taken into custody on May 25. On Sunday, Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir incited people and assaulted the military’s security post.

Under Pakistan Army Act if an Army post is assaulted the troops are legally covered to effectively respond and those who assault can be tried under military court as per PPC.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan called the attack on checkpost as ‘regrettable’, and said that the action was an attempt to release terrorists.

“Some of the people have become agents of the foreign forces. They are misguiding people by doing propaganda against the state. The people of Pakistan will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army,” she said.

Last month, the military accused the PTM of being funded by foreign intelligence agencies and warned leaders that their “time is up”.

“The way they are playing into the hands of others, their time is up,” said military spokesperson Major-General Asif Ghafoor, in the military’s most forceful statement yet against a group that has faced arbitrary detentions, treason charges against its leaders and a blanket ban on media coverage of its events.