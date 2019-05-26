Share:

Ed Sheeran set to become a billionaire

LOS ANGELES (CM): Ed Sheeran is reportedly poised to become a billionaire before he turns 30.

The chart-topping pop star - who turned 28 on February 17 this year - has already amassed an eye-watering fortune and has millions rolling into his bank account each week thanks to the success of his Divide tour, which has reportedly seen him earn close to £500 million so far. Ed is expected to earn more than £100 million over the next three months of his money-spinning tour, meaning he’ll surpass U2’s record of £579.35 million, which they made during their 2009-11 run of shows. Reflecting on Ed’s incredible success, music industry expert Mark Borkowski told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ‘’The man who was busking on the streets is now a man who is going to be a billionaire. Above all, this shows just how potent live music is nowadays. ‘’It’s the one that generates the money. The music business has moved on with labels having to be more savvy and Ed clearly has a team that knows what it’s doing.’’ PR guru Marcel Knobil thinks Ed’s popularity can be linked to his humble persona and ‘’raw talent’’.

Lily James thinks psychology helped her with acting

LOS ANGELES (GN): Lily James is ‘’fascinated’’ by psychology and thinks her interest in the subject has helped her as an actress.

The 30-year-old star credits her life-long interest in the subject with benefiting her career because she is ‘’constantly trying to understand’’ her characters and their way of thinking. She told Psychologies: ‘’I am fascinated by psychology and philosophy. My father was a great thinker and he had a very analytic mind, as well as being spiritual. ‘’He always encouraged me to be curious and to discover things on my own and try to think matters through.

‘’I’m curious about human psychology and acting requires you to be constantly trying to understand your character’s personality, thinking and motivations.’’

Lily was just 18 when her father passed away and she wants to honour his memory by compiling a book of the stories he told her when she was younger, which she believed ignited her passion for acting.

She said: ‘’My father was my everything. He was my greatest inspiration and I loved listening.