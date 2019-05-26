Share:

BEIJING-Rare all-white panda has been caught on camera at a nature reserve in southwest China, showing albinism exists among wild pandas in the region, state media reported.

The spotless, red-eyed animal was photographed while trekking through the forest mid-April in southwestern Sichuan province, said official news agency Xinhua on Saturday.

The panda is an albino between one to two years old, said Li Sheng, a researcher specialising in bears at Peking University, who was quoted in Xinhua’s report.

The Wolong National Nature Reserve -- where the animal was spotted told AFP it had no further details about the albino panda.

More than 80 percent of the world’s wild pandas live in Sichuan, with the rest in Shaanxi and Gansu province.