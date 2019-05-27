Share:

BADIN - The rights activists and members of the civil society have expressed their anger against alleged favouritism and nepotism in the recent hiring of management level position in project “Digital Birth Registration” by donor agency.

According to the details, the local government was running the project in district Badin for last two years with financial support of an international funding agency under the supervision of deputy commissioner Badin.

Recently funding agency hired the outsider candidate on its management level position by violating the rights of local people of district Badin.

Local rights activists and members of civil society talking to the local journalists here on Sunday alleged that International Donor Agency instead of recruiting the local jobless youngsters and taking in confidence to its key stakeholders including local govt and Deputy Commissioner Badin, recruited the persons from out of district on alleged favourtims and nepotism basis.

On the other hand, right activists district Badin also approached MPA Haji Taj Mohammad Mallah on the this issue. The lawmaker assured them of justice and said he already directed heads of departments to assure the registering such complain in written to the higher authorities.

Local right activists including Javid Mandhro, Ibrahim Mandhro, Dr Abdul Aziz, Kashif Ali and others warned to take to streets to register their peaceful protest if such tactics were not stopped by the international funding agency and other officials, who were tasked to implement and monitor the process of the project.

They appealed to concerned higher authorities including Deputy Commissioner Badin and head of Local Government of Badin and other concerned to take immediate notice of the matter and provide justice to the locals.