Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran Kashmiri intellectual ambassador Yousuf Buch.

Yousuf Buch passed away in New York on Friday. According to his will, he will be laid to rest in Muzaffarabad with full state honour as his body is transported to the AJK’s metropolis. While paying tribute to the deceased soul, National Front deputy chairman Altaf Hussain Wani said in his condolence message that former senior adviser to the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) and prominent Kashmiri intellectual, ambassador Yousuf Buch, was a living encyclopaedia on Kashmir.

He said that late Yousuf Buch will be remembered for his dedicated and sincere services which he rendered during his life.

He said that by the passing away of Yousuf Buch, Kashmir has lost a great son of the soil. He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.