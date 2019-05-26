Share:

ISLAMABAD -The police on Sunday raided at ‘sheesha centre’ in Rawat area and arrested more than dozen persons, police spokesman said.

Following the information, Rawat Police carried out operation and arrested Bilal, Arslan, Usman, Hamza, Adil, Abdul Wasay, Ihsan, Taimoor, Hamza Khan, Fazal Syed, Momar, Asghar Ali and others.

The police recovered ‘huqqas’ and other smoking items and cash worth Rs79,000 from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against accused and started investigation.

An anti-smoking drive has been launched in Islamabad to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested 157 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs 13 million from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that 30 robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 36 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs12 million including gold ornaments from them.

Police also arrested 30 absconders during the same period while 12 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities and 3610 kilogram hashish, 430 gram heroin, five gram ice and seven wine bottles were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 17 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 13 pistols, three Kalashnikovs and 135 rounds from them.

Moreover, police nabbed 62 other accused for their alleged involvement in different crime cases.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the police and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such activities would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.