ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated the government’s commitment for a stronger partnership with the business community so that it plays a vanguard role in economic development. Talking to a delegation of business community that called on him, the prime minister said the government was focusing on development of special economic zones in order to provide a favourable environment and all necessary facilities to business community. The delegation included renowned business figures and representatives of key sectors in economy. The delegation presented various suggestions to the prime minister for development of various sectors in economy. The meeting is part of regular interaction of Prime Minister with business community in order to solicit their feedback on economic situation and policies.