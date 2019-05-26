Share:

ISLAMABAD-With the arrival of ‘king of fruits’ in the capital markets, traders see good demand for the fruit in the current season as mango lovers are enjoying breaking their fasts with delicious fruits in iftar.

Mangoes are highly popular among Pakistanis. The fruit is high in fibre, low in calories and contains a small amount of carbohydrates, calcium, iron, potassium and a little protein. Mangoes are also rich in vitamins A, B and C.

According to shopkeepers, various varieties of mangoes grow in different parts of the country, and consumers have a very strong affinity for the varieties that grow in their home region.

“Mango is my most favourite fruit during the summer season as Pakistani mangoes have more than 400 varieties and are considered one of the best in the world,” a mango lover claimed.

Besides their sweet, delicious, and irresistible taste, mangoes also have many health benefits, said a doctor. He said that mangoes not only helped lower cholesterol and improve health, but they also help prevent cancer.

A vendor in a Ramazan bazaar said that Pakistani mangoes were well known for its taste and quality abroad as well as in Pakistan.

A faster while buying mangoes said that mangoes were one of the fruits that he craved for, adding that besides their sweet, delicious, and irresistible taste, mangoes also had many advantages and health benefits. “I was waiting for this delicious fruits and now I am enjoying it every iftar, said a customer Sana Sohail.

It is one of the sweetest fruits in the world, said another customer, adding that ‘chaunsa’ mango of Pakistan was one of the world’s top available varieties. I think mangoes that weigh a pound to a pound and a half have the sweetest taste, a Young girl Sobia Zia said.

Meanwhile, weekly bazaars which once were the blessing for the poor are going out of the reach even of the mediocre families of the federal capital due to burgeoning inflation.

According to some buyers at weekly bazaar in Sector H-9, the inflation is showing upward trend with every passing day and the daily use commodities’ prices are going high as there is no proper mechanism to control the prices.

A buyer Nadia Nazeer said that weekly bazaars which were meant to facilitate low and middle income people were not providing desired relief to the public.

Another buyer Anwar Ali said that the vendors had raised prices of fruits, dates, lemons, spinach, green chillies as their demands increase in the holy month of Ramazan.

The local residents asked the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration to crackdown against profiteers in order to provide a sigh of relief to the people especially in this sacred month.