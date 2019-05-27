Share:

UK Newcastle United football club is about to get a new owner. For 12 years, the club was owned by Mike Ashley, a British billionaire and a sports goods retail mogul. Initially, warmly welcomed by the fans for saving the club from certain financial collapse in 2017, he later became increasingly unpopular: first, for the alleged underfunding of the club, and later for renaming a more than century-old St. James Park stadium to Sports Direct Arena after his company.

Now, the is about to get a new start, as Ashley reportedly agreed to sell the club for almost $450 million.

​The buyer is Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, according to a report by The Sun, a 61-year old member of Abu Dhabi royal family and a largely successful entrepreneur, and a founder of Bin Zayed Group, a construction conglomerate.

The personal net worth of Sheikh Khaled is undisclosed, but his family is believed to be worth $150 billion, according to The Mirror.