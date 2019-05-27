Share:

ISLAMABAD : Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganiev is scheduled to arrive here on May 27-28 (today) along with a high-level delegation.

During the visit, the Uzbek deputy prime minister would meet ministers for foreign affairs, railways, planning, national food security, health, commerce besides the head of the Board of Investment.

The foreign dignitary would be accompanied by a delegation including deputy ministers for investment and foreign trade and transport and other senior officials.

The visit of the deputy prime minister would impart further impetus to the multi-dimensional cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in diverse fields. It would reinforce Pakistan’s bilateral ties with Uzbekistan, contribute to building a closer economic partnership, and enhance possibilities for regional connectivity.

The visit will also help deepen Pakistan’s engagement with Central Asia.