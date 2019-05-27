Share:

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez were among 23 players named in Chile's Copa America squad on Sunday.

But there was no place for Manchester City goalkeeper and former national team captain Claudio Bravo, who was left out despite having returned to training following a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Also missing was Racing Club midfielder Marcelo Diaz, who has yet to play for Chile since the appointment of Colombian Reinaldo Rueda as head coach in January 2018.

Among those included was Tigres UANL winger Eduardo Vargas, Besiktas midfielder Gary Medel, Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Charles Aranguiz and Fenerbahce's Mauricio Isla.

Chile's goalkeeping options are Gabriel Arias (Racing Club), Brayan Cortes (Colo Colo) and Yerko Urra (Huachipato).

The Copa America will be played in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7.

The Roja, who have won the last two Copa America titles - in 2015 and 2016 - have been drawn in Group C alongside Ecuador, Uruguay and guests Japan.

Following is Chile's Copa America squad:

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias (Racing), Brayan Cortes (Colo Colo) and Yerko Urra (Huachipato)

Defenders: Mauricio Isla (Fenerbahce), Paulo Diaz (Al Ahli), Gary Medel (Besiktas), Gonzalo Jara (Students of La Plata), Guillermo Maripan (Alaves ), Igor Lichnovsky (Cruz), Jean Beausejour (University of Chile) and Oscar Opazo (Colo Colo)

Midfielders: Arturo Vidal (Barcelona, Erick Pulgar (Bologna), Esteban Pavez (Colo Colo), Pablo Hernandez (Independent), Charles Aranguiz (Bayer Leverkusen), Diego Valdes (Santos Laguna/Mexico)

Strikers: Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United/England), Nicolas Castillo (America/Mexico), Eduardo Vargas (Tigres/Mexico), Jose Pedro Fuenzalida (Catholic University), Junior Fernandes (Alanyaspor/Turkey) and Angelo Sagal (Pachuca/Mexico).