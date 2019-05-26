Share:

RAWALPINDI - Water shortage perturbed residents of various localities including Adiala road, Fazal Town, Shah Khalid Colony and Dhok Elahi Bukush.

No substitute arrangements have been made by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure regular supply, said the residents Rizwan Chatta, Zahoor, Adalat, Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas, Riaz, Said Rasool, Ali Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Sheikh Tasleem, Javed, Aslam, Akram, Wasiq Raza and Sajjad Sadiq while showing their grievances and threatened to lodge a protest against WASA for not providing water.

A complainant of Adiala road said, “We have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs. We can’t afford a water tanker that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs. 1000 to get water from this source,” he added.

On the other hand, the residents of Dhok Elahi Bukush UC 42 are facing acute water shortage for the last many days.

The residents of the area demanded regular supply of water during the holy month of Ramazan.

There is no water for Shah Khalid Colony, one of the complainant said, adding that WASA badly failed in providing the basic necessity of life that is miserable and deplorable.

The WASA claimed that there was no shortage of water during the holy month of Ramzan. The WASA has improved its services and credibility also, said Managing Director Tanveer, adding that water is being supplied regularly to the consumers without any major complaints.