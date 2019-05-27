Share:

MIRPURKHS - Town Police Mirpurkhas detained a loaded vehicle with wheat bags with number plate of Balochistan on Sunday during patrolling.

Report said that town police officials intercepted a vehicle during snap checking that carrying wheat bags and detained it for checking in which revealed that the above vehicle belonged to Balochistan province while police were interrogating with detained driver.

It may be recalled that Sindh government had imposed ban over interprovincial transportation of wheat crop some days back and it was likely the matter of transportation of wheat bags from Mirpurkhas to other provie.