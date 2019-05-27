Share:

KARACHI - The martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) would be observed in the city on Monday with processions taken out from parts of the city to Saddar to mark the day.

Special security arrangements have been chalked out by the authorities for the event that would witness rallies from different organizations to remember the sacrifice of the fourth caliphate of the Islam.

The main procession of Youm-i-Ali in Karachi would start from Nishtar Park where religious scholars would highlight different aspects of the life of Hazrat Ali (RA) and his teachings.

The participants would offer Zuhrain prayers at Imambargah Ali Raza on main M.A. Jinnah Road where activists of Imamia Students Organisation would also hold demonstration against injustices meted out to Palestinians and other Muslims around the world.

After passing through its traditional routes, the procession would culminate at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah at Kharadar.

SECURITY PLAN - According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Kaleem Imam there were 1306 Imambargahs in the province, including 570 in Hyderabad, 273 Karachi, 233 larkana, 93 Shaheed Benazirabad, 88 Mirpurkhas and 49 in Sukkur. Apart from them 820 Majalis and 330 procession would be held on the occasion. He added that 78 Imambargahs, 58 majalsi and 47 processions have been worked out as most sensitive. Out of 78 most sensitive Imambargahs 30 were in Karachi, 22 in Hyderabad, one Sukkur and 25 in Larakana, he said.

Adl IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh said that the route right from Shah-e-Khurasan to Hussainia Iranian Imambargah have been declared sensitive, therefore security arrangements have been made accordingly.

IG Police said that 32260 policemen would be deployed on Youm-e-Ali, including 5573 in Karachi, 13814 Hyderabad, 234 Mirpurkhas, 3222 Shaheed benazirabad, 3482 Sukkur and 5935 in Larkana. There would be 638 mobiles, 704 motorcycles and seven Aps and six private vehicles to patrol at the sensitive spots and along with the processions.

DG Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari said that Pakistan Rangers have also worked out a detailed security Plan. He added that some 2960 Rangers jawans would be deployed on Youm-e-Ali all over Sindh, of them 1500 in Karachi, 500 in Hyderabad Range, 310 Shaheed Benazirabad, 400 Mirpurkhas Range 250, including 10 ladies at Sukkur and 400 in Larakana.

TRAFFIC DIVERSION

According to Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh, the vehicles coming from district West and Central Via Manghopir, Sher Shah Suri Road and Shahrah-e-Pakistan would be diverted on Nishtar Road to proceed to Tower and ahead.

The vehicles coming from District East Shahra-e-Quaideen would not be allowed to move ahead PP Chowarngi from Ayesha Aziz and would be diverted on Kashmir Road. The vehicles coming from University Road to be diverted towards Ayesha Aziz to proceed Shahra-e-Quaideen and ahead

The vehicles coming from University Road would be diverted from Islamia College Right turn towards Guru Mandir and ahead. The vehicles coming from Nishter Road via Aga Khan III road side would be diverted on Bahadur Yar Jung Road from Coast Guard, Holy family.

Vehicles coming from Shahra-e-Liaquat would be diverted from Fresco Chowk towards Court Road, Shahra-e-Iraq.

He said when the head of procession would reach Tibet Chowk the vehicular traffic coming from Shahra-e-Iraq would be diverted from Fresco Chowk towards Preedy Street and again diverted from Masjid-e-Khizra Chowk towards Shahrah-e-Iraq to proceed to saddar and ahead. The chief minister approved the diversion route and directed the police department to publicise the route for convenience of the citizen.

It was also disclosed 890 police officers, including five SSPs, 12 DSPs, eight inspectors and others would be present on the duty.