RANIPUR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Sunday said that the time of this government has come to an end we cannot allow them to rule further.

Addressing to media after condoling the sad demise of the brother of Pir of Ranipur Syed Ghulam Ghous Shah Jeelani, he said that it is a quite normal thing that politicians do meet on ‘Iftar dinners’, but the recent gathering has shocked the government.

“A line of action against the government and its u-turns will be decided after the Eid,” said Khursheed.

“The masses were put under the dark in the previous regimes from Iskander Mirza to Musharraf, he added.

“We want accountability since the past forty years,” he further said. “It is being revolved that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led federal government is slashing the budget of important departments in the next budget,” he said.

“Their time is up now we cannot allow them any further,” he concluded.