Lahore (PR) Zameen Developments organised the official groundbreaking ceremony for its first residential project in Lahore, titled Zameen Opal. The ceremony took place at the project’s site on Main Raiwind Road, with Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan doing the honors. The project, fully owned and being developed by Zameen Developments, will comprise modern residential apartments that offer all the facilities expected of a top-notch construction of this scale and developmental prowess.

The project heralds the arrival of Zameen Developments in a market craving for a higher standard of development and delivery. It is located in Land Breeze Housing Society on Main Raiwind Road, and is being built on 10 kanals (5,000 square yards) of land, featuring a total of 175 residential apartments. Zeeshan Ali Khan hailed the groundbreaking during the holy month of Ramadan as a massive success and blessing.

“Following the unprecedented success of Zameen.com, it was time for the group to move up the value chain and make further contributions to the real estate industry. Zameen Developments is born of this desire to address the gaps in the development and construction spheres, leveraging the trust of the Zameen brand built through 13 years of tireless service,” said Khan.