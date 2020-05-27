Share:

Another one hundred and seventy-six Pakistanis stranded in India due to COVID-19 lockdown will return home via Attari-Wagah border today.

These Pakistanis were stranded in different Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Delhi due to the extended lockdown and closure of Attari-Wagah border following the outbreak of coronavirus.

In line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions, for safe and smooth repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi remained in close contact with the Indian side and the Foreign Office has been coordinating with other national authorities in Pakistan.

More than four hundred stranded Pakistanis have already been repatriated from India via Attari-Wagah border since 20 March 2020.