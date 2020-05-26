Share:

Rawalpindi-Two dangerous criminals-cum-facilitators of a kidnapping racket allegedly escaped from police station airport lockup on Monday raising a serious question mark over the performance of police.

The two gangsters identified as Basit and Hammad were involved in kidnapping for ransom cases along with their gang. A police spokesman said a case under section 365-A was registered against the fleeing facilitators of kidnapping gang involved in abducting the businessmen including brother of BallaTikka House and other politicians for ransom. According to details, police have held four dangerous gangsters for their alleged involvement in kidnapping for ransom case and put them in lockup. They said the two suspected kidnappers managed to escape from the police lockup at 5am on Monday.

The news of escape of two criminals from police lockup spread like a fire besides spreading a wave of panic among top police bosses. Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali along with heavy contingent of police rushed to the police station to investigate how the criminals had broken the lockup.

City Police Chief Muhammad AhsanYounas has taken notice of occurrence of incident and two cops including Night MohararUmer and the guard Aqib were taken into custody.

“Two dangerous criminals have managed to flee by breaking lockup of police station Airport and manhunt is on to arrest them again,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima, when contacted by The Nation. She said several police teams have been constituted and raids are being carried out to nab the criminals.

Talking to media men, SP Syed Ali said the two men were arrested by police on charges of facilitating a kidnapping gang.

He said police had obtained their physical remand from a court of law and locked them up behind the bars in PS Airport from where they ran away.

“We are probing the matter from different angles and will take action against those cops who showed negligence during duty,” he said.

He said search operations are being conducted in the area to find out the fleeing criminals.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas said departmental action to be taken against the officers and officials of PS Airport whose negligence led to escape of the two facilitators of kidnapping gang.

On the other hand, police raided a house and detained Hammad’s sister, her husband, four children and two other friends. Till the filling of this report, police were busy in various areas to handcuff the fleeing criminals.