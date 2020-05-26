Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a clash over possession of land, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The incident took place in MohriBarsal, the limits of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan, he said.

Police registered a case under sections 302/324/148/149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against some eight accused on complaint of Muhammad Ashfaq and began investigation, he said.

According to him, there was a dispute between two parties over possession of land in MohriBarsal.

On Monday, a group led by Ali Azam visited disputed land and attempted to build a boundary wall there to show his possession on disputed land, he said.

However, another group led by Muhammad Ashfaq put strong resistance that led to armed clash, the spokesman said.

He said that during the brawl, Ali Azamgroup opened firing and hit the opponents with axes and other blunt weapons which left two people dead and four others injured critically.

After committing crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene, he said. A heavy contingent of police led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin rushed to the scene and cordoned of the area. The injured and dead persons were moved to hospital for medical treatment and post-mortem, he said.

The deceased were identified as Haji Iqbal and Ahmed Iqbal, he said. The condition of injured persons is critical, he mentioned.

The killing spread panic in the village and its surroundings area on Eid day. In a statement, SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin said several police teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.

He said eight persons were booked by police under murder and attempted murder charges.

He said it was suggested during initial investigation that the brawl occurred between two groups over issue of construction of drain in the street passing through disputed land.