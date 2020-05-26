Share:

Islamabad-Around 200 horses have swapped their London stables for the freedom of the Leicestershire countryside while ceremonial duties are no longer taking place.

The horses are usually based in Hyde Park in Knightsbridge and would normally be preparing for the Trooping of the Colour next month.

Their other duties include the State Opening of Parliament, State Visits, such as when Donald Trump visited last year and Royal weddings, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

They have been given their new summer home by Geoff Brooks and his son, Richard, who farm some 1,600 acres north of Melton Mowbray. There are around 235 cavalry black horses, 14 greys and four drum horses which make up the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and they are all Irish Draft Cross thoroughbred. Usually they carry at least 44 kilograms of kit and ceremonial uniform, as well as the soldier riding them.

‘We have been regularly taking some Army horses as guests from London in the winter,’ Geoff Brooks told Horse & Hound. ‘But this year, very soon after they had been returned to London, we received an urgent request to take them back for the summer as well.