Share:

LAHORE - As many as 28 more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in Punjab during the last three days of Eid, taking the death toll to 352.

As many as 1,926 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province on Eid-ul-Fitr and the following days, taking the number of such cases to 20,656.

So far 132 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 69 Rawalpindi, 44 Multan, 31 Gujranwala, 29 Faisalabad, nine Sargodha, eight Gujrat, five each from Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan, four Bahawalpur, three Toba Tek Singh, two each from Hafizabad, Sahiwal and Sheikhupura and one each from Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Jhelum and Narowal. Out of total number of COVID-19 patients reported from Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shia devotees, who had returned from Iran, 86 prisoners and 17, 786 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

Lahore leads other cities of Punjab with 9,856 cases and 132 casualties.

Apart from Lahore, 1,698 cases have been reported from Rawalpindi, 1,399 Multan, 1,232 Gujranwala, 1,024 Faisalabad, 729 Sialkot, 602 Gujrat, 414 Sargodha, 389 Dera Ghazi Khan, 317 Sheikhupura, 260 Hafizabad, 245 Kasur, 227 Rahim Yar Khan, 196 Muzafargarh, 194 Jhelum, 188 Mandi Bahauddin, 167 Bahawalpur, 148 Lodhran, 127 Vehari, 110 Khushab, 109 Nankana Sahib, 108 Narowal, 103 Bhakkar, 93 Sahiwal, 85 Attock, 70 Jhang, 65 Bahawalnagar, 62 Layyah, 55 Rajanpur, 51 Okara, 46 Chiniot, 44 each from Toba Tek Singh and Pakpattan, 40 each from Khanewal and Mianwali and 33 from Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 2,09,270 tests have been conducted in the province. Out of these, he said, 20,656 tests had come positive.

He further said that highest number of cases have been reported from the age group of 16-30 years followed by the age group of 31-45 years.

He said that the lowest number of cases had been reported from the age group of over 70 years.

He said that 6,124 patients had recovered so far, 352 had died while 14,180 were under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities. Out of 1,886 suspected healthcare workers, he said, 241 had tested positive for the virus.