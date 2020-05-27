Share:

KARACHI - As many as 573 coronavirus cases were reported in Sindh during the last 24 hours while five more people died during the same period, raising the death toll to 374.

In all, 2,327 samples were tested which resulted in the detection of these 573 fresh cases.

In a video message issued from the CM’s House on Tuesday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said so far 161628 samples had been tested which led to the detection of 23,507 cases.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said five more patients died overnight, taking the death toll to 374.

Giving further details, he added that at present 248 patients were in critical condition, of whom 49 had been put on ventilators.

“At present 14,618 patients are under treatment, including 12931 (88 percent) those who are at isolation in their homes, 794 or six percent are at isolation centres while 893 or six percent are admitted at different hospitals,” Murad said, and added, “This shows that home isolation is preferred by the patients.”

The chief minister further said 542 patients were cured during the last 24 hours, while overall 8,515 people had recovered so far. “The ratio of our recovery from the coronavirus is 37 percent,” the chief minister said.

Elaborating on situation in the provincial capital with respect to the pandemic, he said out of 573 new cases, 467 were reported from Karachi alone, including 135 from East, 109 from Central, 94 from South, 77 from Korangi, 31 from Malir and 21 from West.

Regarding other Sindh districts, the CM said Hyderabad had 24 cases, Shikarpur 12, Jacobabad 11, Kashmore five, Larkana four, Sukkur three, Umerkot three, Kambar two, Khairpur two, Dadu two and Sanghar one.

The chief minister once again urged people to stay at home, avoid handshake and going to crowded places. ‘This is the only way through which we can contain the coronavirus spread,” he concluded.