ATTOCK (MUHAMMAD SABRIN): Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon launch a major protected area initiative across Pakistan which will be part of the “Green Stimulus” aimed at nature conservation and the provision of green jobs. In this regards, Ministry of Climate Change(MoCC) will establish six model national protected parks in different areas of the country at the cost of Rs 2400 million. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking to this journalist during his visit to Attock. He said that these parks will be established in Punjab(Kheri Murat Attock), KP, Sind, Balochistan, GB and AJK and will be fully funded by MoCC. Malik Amin said that these national parks which are part of Billion Tree Tsunami Program will be properly managed to preserve the ecological habitats and wildlife through focus on eco-tourism and nature conservation. While talking about the protected national park which will be established in Punjab in district Attock at Kheri Murat tehsil Fatehjang over an area of 8740 acres and its boundariesin North will touch nine villages, in South its boundaries will touch eight villages, in East its boundaries will be touching Kheri Murat village and Rawalpindi and in the West it will touch hills close to village GaliJageer. Malik Amin Aslam said that any hunting, shooting, killing, or capturing of any wild animal inside this park and within three miles radius of its boundaries will not be allowed. This area will be protected to revive the wildlife in its natural habitat and conserve the rich biodiversity of this unique ecosystem in the Kala Chitta mountain range.

Just 50 miles from Islamabad and lying on both sides of the motorway, it will provide excellent recreational activities to enjoy nature with hikes and ecotourism while providing employment to local communities. Malik Amin While replying a question said that the government of PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan is going to ensure protection of nature and the indigenous wildlife of the country for future generations.