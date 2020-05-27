Share:

PESHAWAR - On the special directives of the Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, the Advisor for Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir Tuesday visited Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

During a meeting with the Director (Medical) Hayatabad Medical Complex, Dr Shehzad Akbar briefed him on latest situation regarding Corona pandemic.

The Advisor to CM also met doctors, nurses, paramedics and others fighting on the front line against Corona virus.

He appreciated the role of doctors, nurses and paramedics in the battle against coronavirus, adding that purpose of the visit was to encourage efforts of the HMC medical staff.

The advisor inspected various wards and said he was visiting the facility on special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to express solidarity with all those fighting against coronavirus, especially Professor Dr Javed, who had embraced martyrdom while fighting Covid-19.

He said despite limited resources, KP’s health system did an exemplary job, adding, HMC became the first facility where doctors donated plasma. He informed that besides people from the medical profession, journalists have also donated plasma for the patient.

The advisor appealed to all those who have recovered to donate their plasma for the recovery of other patients so that the number of patients suffering from this disease in the hospitals could be reduced, adding that a setup was in place in HMC.

He informed that patients from across KP and Afghanistan were being treated in Peshawar hospitals. He said doctors, paramedics and other medical staff endangered their lives while taking care of patients who tested positive for Covid-19, adding, entire nation and especially KP residents should follow the guidelines issued by the government.

The advisor stated that the number of people with Covid-19 could increase if they would not follow SOPs, adding, influx of patients would create problems for the health workers.

While talking to media persons, he said Eid was celebrated with simplicity following the directions issued by the the Chief Minister and was dedicated to the martyrs of the plane crash in Karachi, late Professor Dr Javed and other martyrs of coronavirus.

He urged upon people to maintain social distancing and other precautionary measures to defeat Covid-19.

“We got united during earthquakes, floods and also fought against terrorism and will also defeat coronavirus by adopting social distance and other precautionary measures”.

During his visit to the hospital, the advisor also inquired about the health of Journalist Fakhruddin Syed. He said that journalists were playing a pivotal role in awareness campaign regarding corona by putting their own lives on risk, adding that government would not let them alone in the current pandemic situation.