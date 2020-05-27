Share:

Punjab Minister for Health, Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that availability of ventilators is being ensured in all hospitals across the province.

Chairing a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education in Lahore, she reviewed the selection process of members for Provincial Policy Board under Medical Teaching Institutions.

She said that academic and career record would also be reviewed for selection of members. During the meeting, members presented their suggestions for search and nomination committee.

She expressed her resolve to complete the selection process of members for establishing different boards under MTI.

The Health Minister also reviewed number of corona patient in public hospitals.

Secretary Health Barrister Nabeel Ahmed briefed the meeting about measures for treatment of coronavirus patients.