LAHORE - Usman Buzdar visited Musakhel, the most backward district of Balochistan on the 3rd day of Eid. Tribal leaders and other notables of the area called on CM Punjab. He greeted Eid with the tribal leaders and localities. Buzdar announced to establish

Rescue-1122 in Musakhel as well as setting up of Bank of Punjab Branch, installation of ATM machine on the behalf of Punjab government. He also announced to set up NADRA office in Musakhel. He said that more steps will be taken in this regard after consulting with federal government. He said that buses will also be provided for the colleges in Musakhel. He said that 4X4 vehicles will be provided for the Rescue-1122 station. Setting up 1122 station will provide relief to the residents of Musakhel, tribal area of Punjab and adjoining areas of KPK. He said that this area was neglected for decades whereas PTI government considers the development of backward areas as its mission.

He said that I came to the Baluchistan with the message of good-will and love for the Balochi people. He said that amount has been deposited for the supply of electricity in Darg, the tehsil of Musakhel. Electricity will be reached in the areas of Jaffar, Qaiserani and Buzdar tribes. Buzdar said that he is the first Chief Minister, who visited the backward area of district of Musakhel in the last 73 years.

He said that Baluchistan is his second home and he has relationship of love and brotherhood with the people of Baluchistan. He said that Punjab will extend all out cooperation with Baluchistan government for setting up Rescue 1122 station.

He further maintained that Punjab government will provide free of cost training in this regard. I will again visit Baluchistan, Usman Buzdar added

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Tuesday said that government had a great concern over the violations of corona’s SOPs in markets and bazaars on Chand Raat. Buzdar said that people should not avoid precautionary measures and show responsibility as their protection and security of their love ones lies in by following the SOPs devised by government against the coronavirus pandemic.

He appealed to the citizens to maintain social distance as today’s distance for the short time will save them from permanent distances.

Precautionary and preventive measures as well as following of government SOPs will help them to deal with corona. Every step of the government is for the safety and protection of the people of the province.

After Eid situation will be reviewed and more decisions will be taken, CM concluded.

Buzdar pays tribute to the services of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, who were busy in the treatment of corona patients on Eid.

Services of doctors and health professionals, who spent Eid in hospital with corona affectees are commendable.

Doctors, nurses and health professionals are not just doing their jobs but serving the ailing humanity, I personally appreciate the services of doctors. Health professionals, who spent Eid in hospitals are our benefactors.

Government will do whatever is possible for the doctors. The services will not be overlooked.

CM takes notice

Buzdar has taken notice of abduction of three policemen in Kacha area of Rojhan and sought a report from Inspector General Punjab Police.

He has directed to ensure the safe recovery of police personnel and said that the elements involved in this kidnapping should be brought to book as soon as possible.

Every necessary step should be taken for the recovery of police personnel, CM added.

Also, the CM has taken notice of murder of Hafiz-e-Quran student in the area of Kasur and sought a report from Inspector General Punjab Police.

He said that those involved in this incident deserve stern punishment according to law.

He directed that challan, against the accused, should be submitted into the court after completing the legal formalities at the earliest.

He said that those who involved in this heinous act of murdering innocent student deserve no mercy.

He said that ensuring justice to the family of Hafiz-e-Quran is his responsibility.

He assured them that justice will be provided to them at any cost.

He expressed sorrow and grief to family of deceased student and said that he equally share their grief.

He said I am not able to bring back your blue eye son but I assure you that justice will not only be provided to you but will be seen.

Meanwhile, Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two sisters being drowned in Chenab River near Muzaffargarh.

Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division about the incident.

Also, the CM had expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 4 members of the same family in a train-car collision at the railway crossing near Patoki.

Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members.

He also sought a report from the administration about the accident.

He said that leaving the Railway crossing gate open on the arrival of a train is a serious negligence.

He directed to identify those who are responsible of this criminal negligence and take legal action.