ISLAMABAD-The high ups of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have decided to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s interim relief given to illegally upgraded employees.

The civic authority after getting approval from its incumbent Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed had de-notified illegal upgradation got by its officers in violations of rules and regulations.

However, about twenty officers out of total have challenged the said decision of the authority in Islamabad High Court.

Renowned lawyers including Naeem Bukhari, Kashif Ali Malik and Sardar Taimur Aslam appeared on behalf of these petitioners and sought interim relief from the court. The Islamabad High Court on last Thursday suspended notifications regarding de-notifying illegal upgradations of 42 officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The lawyers of the petitioners argued that the authority while de-notifying their clients did not follow the due process of law while they were not given an opportunity of personal hearing.

They also submitted that CDA had de-notified the petitioners without completing a formal inquiry in the matter. Yasir Arfat Advocate appeared on behalf of CDA and informed the court that the officers were reverted back to their previous grades on the findings of a committee constituted under the headship of Member Planning CDA Dr. Shahid Mahmood. He also sought time from court to submit the reply on behalf of CDA.

However, the Honourable Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani ordered to suspend CDA’s notifications against the petitioners till next date of hearing.

Sources inside the CDA’s Law Wing informed that the high ups of the authority have decided to challenge the orders of Islamabad High Court in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

However, when contacted, Director Public Relations CDA Mazhar Hussain informed that the civic authority is waiting for the written order of the court.

“Once we receive the order then we will finally decide to file an application in SC or not.”