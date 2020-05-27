Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on the lawn of the CM’s Office. Usman Buzdar greeted Eid with the people while maintaining social distance.

The CM prayed for the development, prosperity, stability and peace of the country. He also prayed for the martyrs of corona and the plane crash.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant higher place in haven to those who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country.

He expressed complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs and said that today we have to remember the family members of the martyrs. Buzdar prayed that Pakistan may achieve the goal of development and prosperity.

Visits residence of Captain Sajjad Gul

Also, the CM went to the residence of martyred pilot of Karachi plane crash Captain Sajjad Gul in Defense and condoled with Gul Muhammad Bhatti, the father of martyred pilot, his wife, son Usman, daughter and other family members.

Buzdar expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul of Shaheed Sajjad Gul. Usman Buzdar consoled the father, wife, son, daughter and other family members of the martyr and expressed his affection and kindness with the son and daughter of the martyred pilot.

Buzdar said that he was deeply saddened over the martyrdom of pilot Sajjad Gul in the plane crash and he comes to share their grief on Eid. He said that pilot Sajjad Gul embraced martyrdom while discharging his duty and its our faith that martyrs are alive. “May Allah Almighty grant you courage and strength to bear this loss with fortitude.” He further maintained that Karachi plane crash was a national tragedy and the whole nation was aggrieved.

CM visits house of Sher Dil

Also, on the first day of Eid, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to the resident of Chief Executive Officer Urban Unit Khalid Sher Dil who embraced martyrdom in Karachi Plane Crash in GOR 1.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the mother of Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil, his brother Mujahid Sher Dil and other family members. He expressed deep sorrow and grief with the bereaved family and paid homage to the invaluable services of Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil for the government.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the elevation of his place in haven.

He said that Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil was a dutiful and honest officer who was in the front line in the war against Corona pandemic.

He further maintained that Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil performed his duties with diligence and honesty during his career.

The martyrdom of Khalid Sher Dil is a great loss. He said that today is a day for expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

He said that Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil, likewise his late father A.Z.K. Sher Dil, believed only in work.

The Punjab govt truly appreciates the services of Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil for the province. In this hour of grief, we are with the family of Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil, CM added

Also, CM Buzdar went to Barthi on the 3rd day of Eid and met tribal leaders and people and greeted Eid with them at Buzdar House Barthi. Buzdar also went to the grave of his late father Sardar Fateh Muhammad and offered Fateha.

He also went to Katchiwanga and condoled with the family members over the sad demise of Malik Ahmed Khan. He also offered Fateha for the departed soul of Malik Ahmed Khan.

Later, CM performed Dastaarbandi of son of late Malik Ahmed Khan. He said that he is with the people of area on the occasion of Eid.

Former rulers completely neglected the backward areas of the Punjab, he added.

Peoples’ problems of far-flung areas increased, due to the wrong priorities of former rulers. Self-obsessed leaders launched the projects for their self-projection. People did not get any benefit from these projects and national resources were wasted.

He said that PTI government has focused to fulfill the needs of the people and we are pursuing the policy of equal and balanced development of every areas.

He said that his relations with the people have further strengthened. He said that public service is in his blood.

Buzdar said that he is determined to change the destiny of the people of the province.

He said that we did not betray the people and every citizen of Punjab is very close to my heart like people of Barthi.

I can understand the problems of the people and I will not break the connection with them.

He said that who knows the backwardness and deprivations of backward area better than him.

While talking on this occasion people of localities said that Buzdar is public leader in true sense and he is people-friendly leader like his father.

They said that Usman Buzdar did not forget his area even after becoming Chief Minister.

They were of the view that by making Usman Buzdar Chief Minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan has done a great job for the people of backward area.