The emergence of 1446 new infections over the last twenty-four hours has taken the nationwide tally of coronavirus to 59,151.

21,118 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 23507 in Sindh, 8259 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3536 in Balochistan, 1879 in Islamabad, 638 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 214 in Azad Kashmir.

19142 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1225 with 28 deaths reported during the last twenty four hours.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 499,399 coronavirus tests and 8,491 in last 24 hours. 19,142 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.