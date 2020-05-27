Share:

ISLAMABAD-Against the mandatory stocks of 20 days oil reserves that must be maintained by oil marketing companies (OMCs), the country has been left with the petrol reserves of only 11 days.

The country has 255,000 MTs of useable stocks which is enough for 11 days, said an official spokesman for the Petroleum Division here.

However, the Spokesperson for Petroleum Division said in an official statement that there is sufficient stock of petrol is available to cater for the demand of country, contrary to news reports in section of electronic media.

Further, a petrol vessel carrying around 58,000 MTs berthed Monday at Keamari port which will commence its discharge after sampling and testing. Besides, imports of the product are lined up. In this regard, OMCs have strictly been directed to enhance their logistic movement to upcountry locations to avoid any untoward situation, said the spokesman. Therefore, the general public need not engage in binge buying as sufficient stocks of petroleum products are available in the country.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had several times asked the oil marketing companies (OMCs) to ensure requisite stocks of High Speed Diesel (HSD) and Motor Spirit for uninterrupted supply of petroleum products at retail outlets. The OMCs were asked to maintain adequate supply of petroleum products at retail outlets.

However, the directorate general oil and the regulator have failed to take any actions against the OMCs who have failed to obey the directives of maintaining the requisite oil stocks. It is mandatory that the OMCs will maintain a stock of 20 to 21 days of HSD and petrol but despite the low international prices the OMC have failed to maintain the requisite stocks.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month some parts of the country were hit by diesel shortage. On May 11, as per the spokesman of the Petroleum Division the country had a didesel stock enough for only seven days.