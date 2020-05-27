Share:

LAHORE - As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, crackdown against criminals and anti social elements in all districts of the province is continued. In this regard Okara Police under supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Saeed Malik achieved landmark success after clutching the necks of criminals. DPO Umar Saeed Malik shared police report progress and told that police teams performed their duties with full diligence and commitment and also followed the implementation of SOPs of lockdown along with security duties of Ramazan ul Mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr and also continued crackdown against criminals. He said that police have been on high alert and ensured implementation of precautionary measures during lockdown especially abiding of social distancing. Whereas, it has also performed its duties during Traweeh Namaz, Day of Martyrdom of Ali, congregations of Eid event and other many issues with full diligence and commitment and also ensured protection of wealth and lives of people. Likewise, in a campaign meant for arrest of Proclaimed Offenders (POs), during last month police arrested 142 POs involved in murder, dacoity and robbery among them 25 are of A category whereas 105 criminals are of B category and 12 are court absconders. During this period, 109 cases of weapons were registered in which 02 Kalashnikovs, 07 rifles, 18 guns, 81 pistols, 01 carbeen and 665 bullets have been recovered from the accused. During this period, 124 cases of drugs have been registered and 88.205 kg chars, 2,309 litre alcohol and 12 working alcohol manufacturing kilns have been recovered from the accused.