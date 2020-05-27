Share:

ISLAMABAD - Officers of the Information Group (IG) of Civil Service of Pakistan have expressed their heartfelt and sincere condolences over the sad demise of their colleague Zubaidullah Khan, a civil servant from the 30th CTP, who was murdered on Eid day in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

They termed the death of their colleague untimely and shocking for the whole group. They also said that many of them have had the privilege of working with Zubaidullah Khan who was a hardworking and diligent officer, and is widely respected by his colleagues.

The officers said that they feel the pain of the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The officers of Information Group also hoped that murder of Zubaid Ullah Khan would be investigated properly and those responsible would be brought to book.