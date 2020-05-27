Share:

From page 8

The largest earthquake ever triggered by impounding a reservoir occurred in 1967 near the Koyna dam. Its magnitude has been estimated as in the range of 6.3 ≤ M ≤ 6.6. The distance from the dam was 15 km with an estimated depth of 15 km. In the present seismic hazard analysis we modelled the worst case of an earthquake very close to the dam as having M6.5, distance = 0 km, and depth =12 km. This means that our model calculation would generate a much larger PGA at the Bhasha dam than any known earthquake triggered by reservoir impounding. Therefore, the present seismic hazard analysis covers the possibility of a triggered earthquake.

The revised study concludes that the seismic hazard assessment for Diamer Bhasha dam location was performed by using both deterministic and probabilistic methods. A previous seismic hazard study of 2010 was updated, using new earthquake data after 2010, and the latest attenuation relationships. The new earthquake data included a recently published tele-seismic catalogue and also earthquake hypocenters from a local seismic network for the years 2007 to 2016 provided by WAPDA.

• PGA = 0.16 g (for a return period of 145 years) is suggested for Operating Basis Earthquake (OBE).

• PGA = 0.48 g (for a return period of 10,000 years) is suggested for Safety Evaluation Earthquake (SEE), considering that it is more critical than the PGA obtained by deterministic analysis.

The PGA values obtained with the updated earthquake data, new seismic sources and updated attenuation relationships are similar to the results in the previous report by Wyss and Trendafilovski dated 2010.

Questions have been raised on the height of the DBD as unprecedented. It should be noticed that to go down to competent rock levels for placing the foundation, we have to start placing dam material 50 meters below river bed level. Therefore the exposed structure above the river bed would be (272-50M) 222 meters only. Designing of a tall dam of 272 meters with modern technological advancement taking into consideration all safety aspects is not an issue. The designers for high hazard potential structures consider all types of possible risks and the margin of safety incorporated into the structures bear a direct relationship to the magnitude of potential losses and also takes into account the range of uncertainly involved. These facts have been acknowledged and adequate factors of safety have been incorporated. We also need to appreciate that Pakistan’s water security has become a national security issue. Every drop of water has to be conserved and used most judiciously. As per decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and National Water Policy, Pakistan has to build 10 MAF of storages on fast track. The 6.4 MAF of live storage at Diamer Bhasha Dam is part of the 10 MAF required for additional storage. If we compare the storage potential at Diamer Bhasha Dam site it is much less than the Tarbela dam original storage. Tarbela dam with a height of 450 ft i.e. 137 meters, above bed levels stored 9.69 MAF whereas Diamer Bhasha Dam with a height of 222 meters above river bed stores only 6.4 MAF

In other words Tarbela stored 70,073 acre feet/meter against this Diamer Bhasha Dam storage per meter is only 28,829 acre feet. The reason being Tarbela had wide valley with mild bed slope whereas DBD valley is narrow with steep bed slope. Therefore, any dam built upstream of Tarbela would be a tall dam. On other hand if we look into potential benefits of Diamer Bhasha Dam they are tremendous in terms of storage and cheap renewable energy. With judicious use of stored water at Diamer Bhasha Dam, and adapting to high value crops IMAF would give a return of US $ 1.5 TO 2.0 billion to the agriculture GDP. Similarly DBD can enhance energy generation of Tarbela, Ghazi Barotha, Jinnah HP and Chasma HP to tune of 2520 GWH and once other hydro projects on main Indus downstream of Diamer Bhasha Dam are completed at Dasu, Pattan and Thakot would give additional energy of 7500 GWH. Therefore on D/S of Diamer Bhasha Dam total energy enhancement would be to the tune of 10,020 GWH which would definitely bring about major change in the existing energy mix and would help lower the tariff. We should be aware of the facts that energy price shocks have high risks for economic development.

In 1980 after Mangla and Tarbela the energy mix was 72% hydro and 28% thermal and over 3000 industries were established and the number kept on increasing with the result that GDP growth of Pakistan was progressing handsomely.

It is also pointed out that unprecedential height has been adopted at DBD with a gain of only 1 MAF of storage. It is absolutely not true. The designer looked into aggregate storage potential within the safe limits of design. I would just like to mention here that every acre foot of storage has tremendous benefits in terms of agriculture GDP and production of cheap renewable energy. 1MAF of storage if used in production of high value crops would generate US $ 1 billion and 6.4 MAF of storage at Bhasha could add to agriculture GDP to the tune of US $ 6.4 billion.

We should also be aware being one of the most arid countries of the regional with extreme distorted availability of water during one complete hydrological cycle storages become a vital question of National water security, food security, energy security and provides impetus to national development. Presently we get 80% of water during Kharif season against requirement of 40% and get 20% during Rabi season against a requirement of 60%. With such distortion storages become inevitable for National water security, food security, energy security and economic development. In an arid country like Pakistan, the required storage capacity is 40% of the total water availability –our storage capacity is only 9% and that is also depleting fast. We should also appreciate that storage sites in Pakistan are extremely limited. Therefore whatever storage sites are available, we should try to utilize the full potential of positive storage within the technical limitations. Reducing height of DBD would tantamount to under exploitation of storage potential inspite of technical viability. Certain friend suggests that we should build DBD to lesser height and in case its performance is satisfactory we should raised it in future. My answer to it is that with sophisticated safety monitoring instrumentations which are installed on large dams, the structures are vigorously monitored around the clock for their safe performance. In case of any alarms the most effective tool available with the project operator is to lower the reservoir level through spillways, and low level outlets. DBD has these outlets built into the body of the dam. My second reason against the argument on future raising is the cost component. I quote the example of Mangla raising. I was responsible for carrying out stability analysis to study the impact of raising Mangla dam in the design office of M/s Bennie and Partners in London. This was my exclusive assignment in 1965. I completed Mangla dam raising project in mid 1966 in all respects which included stability analysis, detailed design and preparation of raised Mangla dam drawings. We were hoping the Mangla raised project would be completed when contractors were fully mobilized at nominal additional cost. However this was not done and the project was delayed for decades. We all know the astronomical cost that we have to bear to execute Mangla raising project. It is absolutely not advisable to attempt to raise mega projects at later stages. The cost associated with such options render the project cost wise unfeasible.

Vulnerability of access road to frequent landslides and blockage would delay the project with cost escalation is again a reasonable concern. It is not only the Diamer Bhasha dam issue that such landslides along KKH access could disrupt, the vital communication link to the supply chain. There are number of hydropower and storage projects upstream and downstream of BD site. Presently identified projects which are included in the list of Wapda’s Master plan are Bunji HPP of 7100 MW upstream of DBD and Dasu HPP of 4320 MW (under construction), Pattan HPP of 2400 MW, Tahkot I,ii,iii of 4866 MW on the downstream of DBD site located on main Indus stem along KKH would also get affected. Realizing the grave issue of disruption to communication to these vitally important projects which Wapda wants to undertake on priority basis, the Chairman Wapda took up the issue with the National Highway Authority (NHA). The traffic of KKH the only all weather road to these projects shall also be highly congested due transportation of huge quantity of construction materials and M&E equipments. Wapda proposed an alternate all weather route to DBD through Naran valley via Babusar pass through a tunnel to increase its current utility of 6 months to round the year. Chairman Wapda is keeping the Prime Minister’s office, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan, relevant Ministries informed and hopes the decision would be taken soon by the Prime Minister.

– The writer is former Member Water WAPDA, EX-Member President Technical Committee, Former Chair Technical Committee – GWP South Asia, Former Chair Regional Council GWP South Asia.