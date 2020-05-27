Share:

khyber-District Police Officer (DPO), Khyber, spent Eid-ul-Fitr with the children and heirs of the martyred personnel of Khasadar force and gave them sweets and gifts in sub-division Jamrud.

Flanked by local police officials, DPO Muhammad Iqbal met with the children of those Khasadar-turned police officials who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the purpose of spending the Eid day with the children of the martyred personnel was to value the sacrifices of the deceased.

“The countrymen are proud of the martyred of the officials who gave up their lives for the sake of their motherland,” he said.

He further said that the families of the deceased would never be left alone and the police department would extend every possible assistance to them in the time of need.

Earlier, the DPO laid floral wraths at the graves of the martyred and offered prayers for the departed souls.