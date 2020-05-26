Share:

Islamabad-Eid ul Fitr 2020 was different to all the previous Eid occasions everyone has ever experienced before. This is the reason a lot of Pakistani celebrities didn’t find it in their hearts to celebrate it, in light of all the lives lost due to Covid-19 and recent crashing of PIA flight 8303. It was around the first and second day of Eid when a handful of celebrities shared their joys with their fans and followers and it lightened up the mood.

Reema Khan wore this gorgeous outfit designed by designer Ruby Shakeel. She went for an elegant dress with pastel shades.

Nida Yasir wore this beautiful outfit designed by Annus Abrar on one of her pre-recorded Eid shows.

Maya Ali looked absolutely gorgeous in this beautiful outfit designed by her best friend Faiza Saqlain.

Sumbul Iqbal was the head-turner in this dress as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in this beautiful red gharara designed by Zubia Zainab.

Ayeza Khan wore

a beautifully

designed

dress of Ansar Jahangir.

Sarah Khan wore the creation of Shahnaz Anis this Eid. She decided to go for a bright yellow color, which is always summer appropriate.