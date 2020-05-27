Share:

KARACHI - As the confusion persists about the exact cause of PIA airbus (PK 8303) crash tragedy that shook the nation on Friday one can realize the intensity of the pain of the bereaved families of victims who have yet to receive the mortal remains of their dear ones despite passage of almost four days. Repeated assurances by authorities that mortal remains of each and every passenger losing their lives will be handed to their next of kin after proper identification on scientific lines, is perhaps getting too much for those left behind. Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Hafeez, talking to APP on Tuesday, said the authorities understood the pain and the emotional trauma the bereaved families were going through but there were critical requirements that had to be fulfilled before handing the bodies or remains to the actual heirs. “We have handed 41 bodies (out of a total of 97) to the families concerned, including three from Islamabad and four from Lahore, till Monday night while 36 more are in process,” he said mentioning that in several instances dental x-ray had to be done, besides other similar procedures as probably other interventions were not possible. Abdul Qudoos said,” See this is important for us not only be reassured that they have departed but also to fulfill our religious obligation towards them and that is to ensure a decent burial that too as early as possible,”