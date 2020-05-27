Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar visited Soomro House at Tando Muhammad Khan and exchanged Eid greetings with party leader Khurram Karim Soomro. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar also met with people and dignitaries of the city at Qamar House Tando Muhammad Khan and shared Eid greetings, said a statement issued here on Tuesday. On the occasion Qasim Naveed said, “We should celebrate Eid with simplicity and adopt a policy of distance in social contacts so that we can stay safe from coronavirus.” He said Eid-ul-Fitr was a joyous festival but this time Eid had come at a time when the whole world was affected with coronavirus and our nation was grieved over the sad incident of PIA plane. Therefore, they celebrated this Eid by following simplicity and distance in social interactions. He also met with Member Sindh Assembly Syed Ijaz Ali Shah and others at Bukhari House, Tando Muhammad Khan and shared Eid greetings with them.