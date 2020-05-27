Share:

Peshawar - Office bearers of different farmers and labour organizations on Tuesday said that the government is mulling to impose more tax on tobacco crops, as desired by multinational companies, which is would be a sheer injustice with them. They warned of protests if the government imposed tax on tobacco crops.

This decision was taken at a meeting of Farmers Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran Provincial President Haji Naimat Shah Roghani, Ibrar Ahmed, President Mehnat Kash labour Federation, Rizwanullah, President Kisan Board, Liqaut Yousafzai, President Tahafuz Haqooq Kashtkaran, and others here yesterday. The participants of the meeting said that last year the government imposed advance tax of Rs 300 per kg on tobacco. However, the tobacco farmers’ representatives met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasar to resolve the issue.

They said that now in the government again wants to impose tax on tobacco as multinational companies desire so. They claimed that this act of government will damage the small factories and tobacco dealers. They argued that the government should imposed tax on cigarette boxes instead of tobacco. They added that through this way multinational companies want to establish their monopoly in the tobacco market.

They also appealed to the prime minister to give agriculture sector to the tobacco industry and include farmers in the corona virus relief fund.

The meeting added that due to the lockdown, farmers were also facing problems along with other sectors.